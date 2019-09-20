Durban - The SABC confirmed yesterday that it had asked Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to increase TV licence fees by 5%. SABC acting spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said the public broadcaster was calling for a review and amendment of the legislative requirements in the Broadcasting Act, No 4 of 1999, which governs TV licence tariff fees and was proposing a 5% increase on the TV licence fee.

“These legislation amendments must follow the required legislative process. Furthermore, the SABC has been engaging with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies on this matter,” said Mthembu.

He said the revenue derived from the payment of TV licences helped the organisation with the procurement of local and international content.

“In the 2017/2018 financial year, the SABC collected close to R1billion in TV licence fees, which amounted to about 15% of the organisation’s total revenue,” he said.

The cash-strapped SABC made headlines recently after it confirmed that it would not be broadcasting the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off today.

Mthembu said that of the 9.6million TV licence accounts on the database, 2.2m were fully paid, while 455000 paid monthly instalments.

“It must be noted that 72% of new licence holders do not pay their TV licence accounts in the second year after buying a TV set. The compliance with TV licence legislation in South Africa is low, although higher compared to other public broadcasters in Africa,” Mthembu said.

According to Mthembu, a TV licence costs R265 per annum. He said for pensioners over the age of 70, a TV licence cost R74, equating to about 20c per day.

However, the DA’s communications spokesperson, Phumzile van Damme, said they opposed any increase.

“We call on the public broadcaster to find new revenue streams to stay afloat instead of imposing increases on TV licence fees. The broadcaster should explore purchasing content that will attract viewers to see an increase in advertising revenue,” said Van Damme.

The IFP’s Zandile Majozi said they also opposed the request.

“As a country we are in a serious crisis financially, and our study shows that more than 10 million people are unemployed.

“How do you expect those people to pay for TV licences while they can’t afford bread?” asked Majozi.

We ran a poll on our Facebook page asking readers their thoughts on the increase request

This is what they had to say:

