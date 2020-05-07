SABC staff refuse to sacrifice 6% salary increase

Durban - Most SABC staff members have refused to sacrifice their hard negotiated 6% increase after their employer sought consent to shelve it, citing the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the dire financial situation of the public broadcaster. At least one trade union has threatened to take the matter to court if the public broadcaster reneges on its multi-term wage agreement that it negotiated with the unions, after they went on strike three years ago. However, the SABC said yesterday that there was currently no wage dispute with the unions. Broadcasting, Electronic Media and Allied Workers’ Union (Bemawu) spokesperson Hannes du Buisson said yesterday that staff had refused to agree to sacrifice their negotiated 6% annual wage increase, after the employer had sought their consent to axe it. A Bemawu communiqué to its 1500 SABC employees earlier this week, indicated that following an urgent SABC board meeting senior members of management and human resources had scheduled an online meeting with the unions.

The purpose of the meeting was to seek consent from employees to not effect the 6% increase from the end of May onwards. Management cited the effect of Covid-19 on the economy and the financial situation of the SABC as reasons. They also cited the fact that the public service did not receive any increase this year, the communiqué said.

“We made it clear we had no mandate to agree to such terms, and that we consider the multi-term collective agreement as sacrosanct, and legally enforceable. We undertook to seek a mandate as we hereby do, in this respect. Are you willing to forfeit the 6% increase from the end of May onwards?” the notice said.

Du Buisson said the majority of its members had indicated that they were not prepared to forfeit the 6% pay hike, because it had been negotiated three years ago as part of a signed collective multi-term agreement.

“The sentiments are basically that for management to now ask staff to sacrifice the 6% is ridiculous, because none of the executives and board of the SABC have taken any salary cuts,” Du Buisson pointed out.

“There is a third sentiment that if the shoe was on other foot - if inflation was 20% - would the board and management review the 6% and raise it? We know they would not raise it. The majority said they are not prepared to sacrifice it because people planned their lives around it,” he said.

Du Buisson said he was in the process of writing to the employer to advise them that the members had rejected the request.

Aubrey Tshabalala, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, which represents more than 900 SABC staff members, said the union would take the matter to court to enforce the agreement if necessary.

“It was three years ago that we embarked on a strike, and this agreement was the result of a serious compromise. On the table was a zero increase, and after we even involved the Department of Communications and the National Treasury, we had to make a compromise to say we can’t get double digits which the workers had demanded, but we could at least have 5%, and the next two years would be 6%,” he pointed out.

He said to agree to the employer’s request to shelve the increase would “set a precedent that agreements with unions can be turned around at any time. If it comes to the push, we might even have to go to court”, Tshabalala said.

SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said there was no wage dispute with the unions.

“In 2018, the SABC board approved a three-year settlement with organised labour. The SABC had fully complied with the terms of that agreement. Furthermore, it must be noted that there is no wage dispute between the SABC and the unions,” she said.

