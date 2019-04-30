DURBAN - Acts of sabotage by striking municipal workers caused water disruptions in some Durban suburbs over the weekend, the municipality confirmed yesterday. More than 200 workers from the city’s water and sanitation department have been striking since last Tuesday.

They refused to attend to water disruptions caused by last Monday’s disastrous flooding and had threatened to sabotage water services in affluent areas.

The striking workers want the eThekwini Municipality to upgrade their salaries in line with the upgrades received by Umkhonto we Sizwe veterans.

They claimed the veterans, who were employed in 2016, had been unfairly upgraded within a year.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela yesterday told The Mercury that they had found that some water valves had been purposely damaged, resulting in water interruptions in areas across the city. He said New Germany and Westville were the hardest hit by the prolonged water shortages.

Although no arrests had been made, ­Mayisela said the city was working closely with law enforcement to apprehend the culprits.

“We do acknowledge that there’s industrial action under way and we can confirm that there were acts of sabotage in our operations systems. Certain communities were left without water after a number of incidents of sabotage,” he said.

He appealed to law enforcement agencies, through their crime intelligence units, to act on the “rogue elements”. He said that negotiations with the aggrieved staff were ongoing and pleaded with employees to return to work.

“We understand it will not be easy but we need the employees to return to work. There’s no need for violent protests and acts of sabotage,” he said.

Mayisela also confirmed that the city was engaging private contractors to address the water crisis.

Queen Mbatha, the vice-chairperson of the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union, said Durban Solid Waste workers had been forced to abandon their works as they were not allowed to leave the Springfield depot.

“The water workers have blocked the entrance and exit at the depot. They are not willing to go back to work until municipal representatives come to address them with the new offer,” said Mbatha.

More than 100 frustrated Silverglen residents are considering bringing a class action lawsuit against the municipality for violating their rights after they were left without access to clean water for more than five days.

Their water service was interrupted after infrastructure was damaged in last week’s floods and was then worsened by the strike.

Silverglen ward councillor Tony Govender said contractors were in the area yesterday to assess the damaged water pipes.

The ward 10 councillor in Gillitts, Tex Collins, said his ward had also been suffering.

“I get calls and complaints all the time as community members are angry that they don’t have running water. We’ve been asking for help from the municipality, but there is no help,” said Collins.

Sithenjwa Nyawose, a councillor in uMlazi, said the community was collecting water for washing from a municipal swimming pool.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu yesterday described the strike as “totally immoral”.

“When people are facing the magnitude of such devastation as brought on by these floods, you decide to deny them water? Where is the morality there? Water is essential. This is simply immoral.”

