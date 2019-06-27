Picture: IOL Graphics: Sabric

Durban - The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has expressed concern at the increase in credit and debit card fraud over the past year. Sabric released its annual crime statistics for 2018 yesterday, which showed that combined gross card fraud losses on South African-issued cards amounted to more than R873 million.

The top three provinces affected by debit card fraud during 2018 were Gauteng at 36.4%, KwaZulu-Natal with 18.4% and the Western Cape with 14.5%.

Sabric chief executive Kalyani Pillay said credit card fraud increased by 18.4% and debit card fraud by 17.5% in the last year.

“In 2018, 23466 incidents across banking apps, online banking and mobile banking amounted to R262826888 in gross losses. It is concerning that incidents across these platforms increased by 75.3percent,” she said.

Pillay said mobile banking incidents showed an increase of 100%, with gross losses of R28.9m, while online banking incidents showed an increase of 37.5% with gross losses of R129m. She said banking app incidents increased by 55.4%, with gross losses of R104.8m for the same period. SIM swops in the mobile banking space saw an increase of more than 200% to 11077 incidents.





KZN contributed eight percent of violent crime at banks, which are committed when a person is either entering or leaving a bank. Gauteng was the highest with 62%.





The lowest figures were reported in the Northern Cape.

Sabric noted an upsurge in ATM bombings in 2018 compared to 2017, with KZN ranking as the fifth hotspot for such attacks.

KZN also ranked lower in the categories of burglaries and bank robberies.

