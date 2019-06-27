Durban - The man convicted of the murder of Shallcross girl Sadia Sukhraj has indicated that he wants to appeal against his conviction and sentence. Sibonelo Mkhize was charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of murder, one for Sadia and the other for his accomplice Siyabonga Bulose in connection with a botched hijacking last year.

Durban High Court Judge Ester Steyn yesterday sentenced Mkhize to 15 years for the robbery and a life sentence each for the two counts of murder.

Once Judge Steyn had handed down her judgment, Mkhize’s legal representative said his client would like to appeal against both his conviction and ruling.

Last May, 9-year-old Sadia had been seated in the back of her father’s Hyundai sport utility vehicle, which was hijacked by Mkhize and Bulose. The vehicle was parked outside Sadia’s grandmother’s house.

Sadia’s father Shailendra rushed out of the house and saw that his car had been taken.

He then fired shots at the fleeing vehicle.

Bulose and Sadia died at the scene, but Mkhize was arrested and charged.

It was established during the trial from ballistic evidence that Shailendra had fired the shot that killed Sadia.

But Judge Steyn said that because Mkhize had robbed the family at gunpoint, he should be held accountable for the murders that followed.

Throughout the trial, Mkhize maintained his innocence, claiming that he did not know Bulose.

But the court rejected his version.

The sentencing has been hailed by the National Prosecuting Authority, police and local government.

NPA spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara said it hoped the conviction and sentencing would send a strong message to criminals.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said he hoped that the sentence would bring some comfort and closure to the family.

“We also wish to congratulate the investigative team for their dedication and commitment since the ­commencement of the investigation, and throughout the arduous trial,” he said. Shailendra Sukhraj thanked all those involved in Mkhize’s arrest, conviction and sentencing. The MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the judgment would restore the confidence of the people of South Africa in the criminal justice system.

“The successful conviction and sentencing of Mkhize was a result of the co-operation the police received from ordinary members of the community. For this reason, the government will continue to build strong community crime-fighting structures that are working closely with the police,” Kaunda said.

The IFP’s KZN spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison, Blessed Gwala, said safe, secure and vibrant communities were essential to national prosperity.

“Preventing violence and crime in our communities requires effective policing as well as policies to deal with the root causes of crime. Therefore, the government must be tough on crime. Crime is a real threat to the country and must be eradicated once and for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NPA has said no decision had been taken over whether to pursue any charges against ­Shailendra.

The Mercury