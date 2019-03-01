Sadia Sukhraj

DURBAN - The State has argued that Sadia Sukhraj’s father acted as any right-minded father would have when he tried to stop hijackers from taking his vehicle with his daughter still inside. State advocate Kelvin Singh was delivering his closing arguments yesterday in the murder and aggravated robbery trial of Sibonelo Seni Mkhize in the Durban High Court.

Mkhize faces charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of murder in connection with the death of Sadia, 9, and his alleged accomplice, Siyabonga Balose, who was also killed during the botched hijacking in Shallcross on May 28.

Sadia had been seated in the vehicle of her father, Shailendra Sukhraj, in Himalaya Drive, Shallcross, when two men attempted to hijack the vehicle.

Her parents had gone into her grandparents’ home to drop off her younger brother.

When they returned, they found the two men standing at the vehicle, demanding the car keys.

When the hijackers were fleeing with the car, Sukhraj fired shots at the vehicle in an attempt to stop them.

Singh said both the accused had jumped into the stolen Hyundai and fled the scene.

“They foresaw that harm would result from their conduct of robbing Mr Sukhraj of his motor vehicle with the child inside the car.

“Despite Mr Sukhraj firing the shots to stop the vehicle, the assailants continued to drive away, crashing three times before stopping, as well as causing two other accidents. They were both reckless.”

Singh further argued that Sukhraj, who earlier testified that he had fired 15 rounds of ammunition at the assailants as they fled, had acted to protect his family.

“Here is a father with all these thoughts going through his mind, that his daughter could be raped or murdered. Any right-minded father would act in the same manner. Any other person would have reacted. Don’t punish the action, you punish intention.”

Singh continued: “The shots were directed primarily at the driver’s door. However, the shots fired is irrelevant and is not extreme under these circumstances,” he said

In his argument, defence attorney Sizwe Masondo said if Sukhraj had wanted to stop the vehicle, he could have fired at the tyres.

“I accept Mr Sukhraj’s evidence that he aimed at bringing the car to a halt, but he could have fired at the tyres. Mr Sukhraj knew the presence of the child, but he fired shots at the car.”

However, Judge Esther Steyn responded that he “simply panicked”.

“He did everything he could to stop them from taking his precious child.”

Masondo argued that the assailants had not stopped as they feared Sukhraj would kill them.

“It can also be argued that the lives of the assailants were endangered. You cannot say that when they stopped the vehicle, Mr Sukhraj would have not shot them. They were persistent to get away for safety, not only with the vehicle,” he said.

Judgment is expected in June.

- THE MERCURY