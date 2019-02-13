DURBAN - A security guard testifying in the case of Seni Mkhize, the man accused of killing 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj said the suspect told him that "we did not shoot the child."



Siyanda Thabethe, who was first at the scene in Caucus Street in Shallcross, took the stand at the Durban High Court yesterday.





Thabethe said after being knocked by the silver Hyundai he got up and went to the car.





He said he saw the driver exit the car through the back passenger door with a black ladies handbag.





"I asked why have you shot the child and he said We did not shoot the child. The child was shot by the owner of the car," Thabethe said.





Yesterday Shailendra Sukhraj gave an emotional account of the botched hijacking that claimed his daughter's life.





He said he fired 15 shots on two occasions during the incident because he "feared" for her life.





Mkhize is charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery with aggravated circumstances.





The case has been adjourned until tomorrow.



