Sadtu condemns ageism and discrimination within the union's ranks

South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has condemned growing attitudes within the union suggesting that older members should step aside for younger ones, labelling such sentiments as discriminatory and unconstitutional. Speaking at Sadtu’s recent virtual Anti-Discrimination to Workers with Disabilities workshop, vice-president for gender Dudu Nkosi warned that ageism is infiltrating the union’s structures disguised as generational change.

“We must reject narratives suggesting older members should step aside for younger ones. That is discrimination, and it goes against the constitution,” she said. Nkosi emphasised that inclusive leadership must reflect all categories of workers. She also rejected discriminatory attitudes based on health conditions, noting that some members are unfairly excluded from leadership roles. “We hear people saying certain diseases should disqualify someone from leadership. This is against our own constitution,” she said. Her comments came amid broader discussions on inclusivity in the union and the workplace, particularly for workers with disabilities.

Sadtu general secretary and Education International president, Dr Mugwena Maluleke, emphasised that inclusive education and employment are not privileges but rights. Maluleke said discrimination against people with disabilities often stems from systemic barriers rather than individual limitations. “Discrimination is not only about physical disabilities but also about the structures and policies that exclude people,” he said.