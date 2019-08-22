Sadtu recently shut down four Department of Education offices in and around Durban by using pickets and withdrawing labour.

Durban - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has vowed that more education officials in the Pinetown district office will be forced out as it takes on departmental governance and pushes back against officials it believes are abusing its members. The union has set its sights on Pinetown District director Sibusiso Kheswa, saying it will be “dealing” with him.

But Kheswa said he was not moving.

Sadtu’s warning came barely a week after the Department of Education suspended three senior officials at its Phoenix Circuit.

The three were suspended two months after the unions, the school governing bodies and parents’ association gave the MEC of Education, Kwazi Mshengu, a dossier of allegations detailing corruption, maladministration and the abuse of school funds.

The union delivered the warning yesterday to more than a thousand teachers gathered at Acacia Primary School in Verulam, north of Durban, for a report-back on its resistance against the department in the Phoenix region.

“There is one more person who needs to be removed from this circuit, that is the district director.

“We want him to go because all these allegations of corruption and wrongdoing happened under his watch,” said Martin Dlamini, the Sadtu deputy secretary in the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Region (part of Phoenix).

He added that there were others with whom the union was unhappy. But the union believed it could still mend fences with them.

Dlamini said their campaign against the Phoenix region was inspired by the mistreatment of their members, the altering of teaching post descriptions, failing to appoint Grade R teachers and overlooking them at times.

He said they had gained ground on these issues, and more were still to be resolved.

Kheswa said he would not leave his post based on Sadtu’s comments.

“I was deployed by the MEC and I will leave when the MEC says so.

“The officials who have been suspended were suspended based on an investigation, and right now there is nothing like that happening against me,” he told The Mercury.

Msa Dube, the chairperson of Sadtu in the region, said the union was elated with the suspension of the three officials, especially with one who came from Sadtu but later turned on the union.

“We have never had someone who took so much pleasure in getting people dismissed from their jobs as this person did, he had 10 people fired based on his reports,” Dube said.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they were aware of the stand-off. He said interventions were afoot, and they looked promising.

The Mercury