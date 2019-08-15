Sadtu provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, speaking at the union's Provincial Principal's Seminar held at the Coastlands Hotel Picture: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Durban - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called for action to be taken against ill disciplined pupils. The union has further urged parents and the community to be a part of the learning programmes centred around youngsters. The calls were made by Sadtu provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, who was speaking at the union's Provincial Principal's Seminar held at the Coastlands Hotel on Thursday.

She said that the reasons around pupils being violent and ill disciplined in schools.

Caluza was reacting to the number of violent incidents reported at schools around the province.





Recently, the teacher who was attacked by a pupil at Luthayi High School in Hammarsdale, asked to be transferred to another school.

Sunday Ajibabi's attack was captured on a video that which went viral on social media

The clip showed Ajibabi and a 20-year-old pupil grappling with one another before the pupil landed a number of punches.

Caluza said that ill discipline in schools is increasing in the province and must be dealt with.

"The community and parents must make sure that they discipline pupils at home first. In the province, there have been a lot of incidents that have been reported around violence in our schools. This leads to pupils being violent towards others and even teachers as well. We must all play our role in ensuring that pupils are behaving and learning in school," said Caluza.

Caluza said that the department of education must move with speed to ensure that they fill vacated post in school.

"There are some school that have vacant posts for securities, clerks and cleaners and the department must make sure that they fill those posts to allow a clean flow of distribution of quality education," she said.

The Mercury