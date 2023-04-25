Sadtu KZN calls for immediate cancellation of school feeding scheme tender

Durban - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for the immediate cancellation of the current National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) tender as the school feeding system continued to face challenges. The union's provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, explained that on March 31, the previous contract between the Department of Education and various service providers who had been contracted to supply food items in schools had ended.

The department said the new contractor had faced problems which had left several schools not receiving any food or an adequate amount. Caluza said the NSNP was necessary because of the poor economic situation that the learners faced, particularly those from rural, township, and informal settlement schools. She said the current situation impacted negatively on the curriculum delivery at schools and on the dignity and the rights of learners in schools.