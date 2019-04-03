Mugwena Maluleke general secretary of SADTU. File picture

DURBAN - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has obtained a court interdict to stop a rival union from spreading “defamatory” allegations against it and its leaders. Sadtu obtained the order against the South African Liberated Public Sectors Workers Union (Salipswu) and its leaders Thobile Ntola and Mbuyiseni Mathonsi on Monday. The three were named as respondents in the matter.

The court order comes after they made public claims that Sadtu provincial secretary in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomarashiya Caluza, had fraudulent qualifications and that she and other Sadtu leaders were corrupt.

Caluza is a trained teacher and recently held a media briefing to deny the allegations.

In a statement released by Sadtu on the issue of Caluza’s qualifications, it said there had been an investigation by both the SAPS and the South African Council of Educators, and both had found that the allegations were unfounded and without merit.

Salispwu leader Thobile Ntola said they had received the court papers and would oppose the order.

“It is an issue that is before the court now and we will be going there to oppose it.”

The parties are expected back in court on April16.

According to the order, which was granted in the Gauteng High Court, Salipswu and its leaders were interdicted from making allegations against Sadtu and its leaders pending the finalisation of the of civil proceedings instituted by Sadtu.

“The respondents are interdicted from making, distributing or causing to be distributed and or participating in the distribution directly or indirectly by any means, electronic or otherwise, any defamatory allegations, statement or otherwise regarding the qualifications of Primrose Nomarashiya Caluza or allegations of corruption against her,” the order read.

Salipswu, Ntola and Mathonsi were also interdicted from making and or distributing defamatory allegations of corruption against Sadtu or its leaders.

“The respondents are directed to remove any defamatory material or statements about the applicants and its leaders from its website. And to ensure that their members or office bearers do not post or cause the distribution of defamatory material against Sadtu or its leaders.”

Sadtu is pursuing a civil claim against Salipswu, Ntola and Mathonsi.

In a statement released by Sadtu last month, the union said it had decided to take legal action against Salipswu to protect itself from unwarranted attacks.

It said that by taking Salipswu, Ntola and Mathonsi to court, Sadtu and its leaders were affording them an opportunity, once and for all, to provide hard evidence for their allegations or to face the consequences.

“It would be regrettable if Salipswu were to fold as a result of the ­recklessness of its leaders,” said the statement.

