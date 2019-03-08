Mugwena Maluleke general secretary of SADTU. File picture

DURBAN - The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called for a head count of teachers in the province with a view to scrapping training bursaries offered by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education. “The department must commission a head (count) to check whether there is still a shortage of teachers in South Africa, especially in KZN. This will assist in determining whether it is still necessary to have the Funza Lushaka bursaries (for teacher training),” said Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza this week.

Caluza said that, if an audit showed the province had sufficient skilled teachers, the bursary money could be redirected to upgrading the skills of Grade R teachers and those in early childhood development centres who had only certificates and diplomas.

Caluza said the union was also concerned about the preferential treatment given to qualified teachers who had been recipients of Funza Lushaka bursaries when applying for vacant posts.

“When there is a vacancy, those who educated themselves are ignored in favour of the Funza Lushaka graduates. There are teachers whose families had to sell everything to be able to pay for their education - what about them?”

Caluza said the department had also failed to properly monitor the training of bursary scheme recipients, causing the scheme to fail to meet its mandate.

“The bursary recipients were given bursaries on the condition that they would study subjects (for which there were few teachers) like mathematics.

“But they study that for one year and then change to easier subjects, which means they are no longer studying scarce-skill subjects.

“They are supposed to be placed in rural areas after graduating, but many are based in areas like Durban,” she said.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said preferential treatment of graduates had been done away with in the province.

“When Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane took over, he debated the matter, saying: ‘Is it fair that we give one child an advantage over another, first by giving a bursary and then by employing that child first?’

“We asked if that was fair to the parents who work hard to put their children through teacher training. We reached the conclusion that all students should be equal,” he said.

On the question of whether the province had enough teachers, he said determining that was not the department’s sole responsibility, and any count would require the participation of the unions.

