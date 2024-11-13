Sadtu threatens showdown on education budget cuts

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has issued a stern warning to the government, threatening a showdown if austerity measures, presented as budget cuts, continue to be imposed on the education department. The union stated that anyone who believed the department should implement these austerity measures should be prepared for a confrontation with he union.

During a public address on Tuesday, Sadtu highlighted several concerns regarding the Department of Education, which it accused of failing to deliver on its core mandate. Union members have been picketing at various district offices for some time, while union leaders have engaged with the department to bring attention to the plight of their members in the education sector. Sadtu claimed that the department had failed to provide adequate funding to schools, thereby short-changing pupils by underfunding them.

The union, in a statement, pointed out the dire financial state of the department, which it said was exacerbated by the fact that it continued to prioritise skewed initiatives rather than addressing its critical financial issues. The department is grappling with severe budget cuts that have slashed billions from its annual budget. Recently, it, along with the eight other provincial departments, met with the national Department of Basic Education to discuss the impact of these budget cuts.

Sadtu detailed the consequences of the financial problems, stating that the KZN Department of Education had failed to provide financial allocations to needy schools. “Schools have been struggling, with principals often having to use their own funds to keep schools running, which is unsustainable. “Schools need these funds to purchase textbooks and stationery, pay municipal bills, and acquire other essential resources,” the union stated.

Sadtu affirmed its commitment to fighting for the wellbeing of its members, stating: “We draw our strength from the understanding that Sadtu is not a labour desk for any political party and will not seek permission from anyone to raise issues. “In fact, those who believe that Sadtu will remain passive while the government implements austerity measures in education are mistaken. Anyone who thinks that any progress can be achieved through austerity measures disguised as budget cuts is simply dreaming.”