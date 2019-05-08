The queue at the Clairwood Boys Primary School voting station in Clairwood. Picture: Ncamisile Mkhize

Durban - The mood at the voting station at Clairwood Boys Primary was very tense with most voters declining to comment. The only resident who spoke to the Mercury was a 60-year-old Clairwood resident who said while she is happy to vote they need houses.

“The only thing that we need from our government is houses in Clairwood,” said Victoria Mbhele.

A frustrated Clairwood resident who did not want to be named and at first declined to comment said he is voting for change and better service delivery.

"Look at the dirt just lying there, we want change, that's all," he said as he jumped into his car.

The IEC presiding officer at the Clairwood voting station Thabo Mdlolo said everything was running smoothly logistically.

“As of midday we had already had 551 voters out of over 3000 expected voters. We have no issues and have even been receiving calls from other stations because we have extra supplies,” said Mdlolo.

The only issue that they experienced today said Mdlolo was a complaint received by the IEC that EFF party agents were refused entry into the voting station.

“My area manager called me and that was not true because we already had two EFF party agents and I put them on the phone to speak to the area manager,” he said.

Mdlolo added that after closing the station yesterday, they noticed an EFF banner that was written ‘vote EFF’.

“Today, we placed an IEC sticker over it so that it didn't influence people,” he said.

The Mercury