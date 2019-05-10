File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Results so far in the national elections have not been surprising, said political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu. Probing the results from the electorate yesterday, Mngomezulu said that nationally the only surprise was the growth spurt from the Freedom Front Plus. “We didn’t expect this party to do well, but they are gaining votes as the counting continues.”

Speaking of the top three parties, Mngomezulu said there was not much change with the ANC, DA and EFF.

He said the EFF’s numbers were increasing slightly and not exponentially as the party predicted.

“The EFF though their numbers would increase due to the performance of the student command. But filling a stadium is one thing and voting is another.”

Mngomezulu added that nationally, the numbers for Patricia de Lille’s Good party increased slightly, as it had gained some disgruntled DA followers and others who were looking for a new political home.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Mngomezulu said he foresaw the battle between the ANC and the IFP. “The DA is not increasing, as they expected and they must be concerned.”

He commended the National Freedom Party on its performance, which he said, tried everything after regrouping. “Unfortunately, many who joined did so with one foot still in the IFP and many returned home to the IFP.”

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said that by yesterday, it was still “too early to tell. The big stations have not yet submitted their numbers and that could change the race. I think by Friday afternoon we will have a much clearer view on the polls”.

THE MERCURY