DURBAN - The Freedom Front Plus has credited the raging land issue for its improved performance. The FF+ has been one of the most vocal political parties against proposals by the ANC and EFF that the Constitution be amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

FF+ head of elections Wouter Wessels said the party had been able to mobilise its support through its campaigns on land, among others, ahead of the polls.

“We managed to get our voters to the voting stations on Wednesday and managed to attract more voters with our campaign.

With a few seats, we did a lot and we were an effective opposition party. We put our policy stances there and we are not wishy-washy,” Wessels said.

After 8pm last night, with just over 64% of the votes counted, the party had 2.64% of the national vote and was in fifth place.

In the 2014 general elections, the party - which has often been accused of being right-wing - secured the seventh spot at 0.90%.

Wessels said the FF+ was optimistic that it was showing enormous growth, despite it being the early stages.

“It looks as if we have more than doubled or maybe even tripled our support since 2014, especially if we look at certain voting districts. In 2014, we only won or did the best in five voting districts across the country. At this moment we are already at more than 77 which we have won or did the best in,” he said.

He said the FF+ was however not the only party that had benefited from using the land debate as part of its campaigning.

“I think land played a very big role in the election, but not only on our side. The DA also ran a campaign with regard to land, and their whole campaign for the last month focused on stopping the ANC and EFF.

“The EFF also ran a land campaign, and the Land Party, BLF and ANC also did. So land was on the table,” he said.

