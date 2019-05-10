Police officers and law-enforcement officials put in 24-hour shifts to maintain order in the province on voting day. Image: Se-Anne Rall.

DURBAN - Police officers and law-enforcement officials put in 24-hour shifts to maintain order in the province on voting day. The officers were hailed for their sterling efforts in maintaining calm on Wednesday.

Despite sporadic protests in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, police were able to attend to these scenes and quickly disperse gatherings.

Police officers who spoke to The Mercury on the basis of anonymity, said it had been tough.

“I got home at 2.45am yesterday, after starting a 4am shift. I just wanted to sleep,” he said.

Another officer said he was exhausted from patrolling.

In at least two areas, Bergville, in the foothills of the Drakensberg mountains, and Umzinto, on the South Coast, police were in running battles with protesting residents on Wednesday who blocked roads and dug trenches to prevent voting from taking place.

KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas commended police for handling a scuffle in Munster, south of Durban.

She said she had also noted that incidents of inter-party intimidation had decreased compared with previous election years.

“The protests were impossible to predict on the day itself. I was concerned about the area of eMpembeni, near Richards Bay, but I was informed of police patrols in the area.

“From what I have heard, the police have done a good job and are to be congratulated. I think that is because we now have a professional policeman as national commissioner and he has been doing a really good job,” De Haas said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said forces deployed to areas around the province would remain in these areas for a little while longer.

“We are in place until results are announced and until we are satisfied afterwards that the province remains stable,” he said.

