Dozens of people queued outside the Durban City Hall yesterday to cast their votes. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Despite a rocky start to the elections in some parts of Durban, there were only a handful of incidents reported in the city. In Durban North, there were reports that two voting stations had run out of ballot papers before 9am.

Ward councillor Pete Graham expressed concern that these were DA wards and he questioned the motives behind the shortages of ballot papers.

Almost two hours later, the voting stations in Rinaldo Road and Corovoca Primary School in Avoca received more ballot papers.

Voting on the Berea, Musgrave and Glenwood ran without a hitch.

Elderly couples - Chandrakant and Urmila Solanki, and Stoffelina and Frikkie Andreas - said they were happy with the smooth process.

At the Durban City Hall, people waited for hours to cast their votes.

Njabulo Nhlapo looked on as hundreds waited for their chance to make their mark, but was unconvinced that any of the political parties was worth his vote.

The 22-year-old said neither he nor his family in Newcastle would be voting.

“I do not see how my vote helps. These politicians want us to vote, and once they get what they want, they forget about us,” he said.

In Phoenix, Southgate residents waited for close to an hour outside Daleview Secondary School to vote.

Amina Hassan, 80, said: “I was excited to make my vote. This is the fifth time I have done it and each time it gives me a sense of accomplishment.”

She said she voted because she remembered what it was like during apartheid when people had no voice.

“Then we were not allowed to do a lot, but since 1994 we have a voice. I wanted to come out to show people that no matter how young or old you are, you must vote. I also want things like the grant to be better, but I understand that it won’t unless I stand up for myself.”

Southgate resident Shireen Ramcharan, 51, said she believed more people were educated about why they should vote.

“There are certainly more people who are clued up on politics and want to cast their vote. I think for residents in Southgate, the frustration in the area is crime and the lack of basic services and that’s what brought the majority of us out.

“My home was broken into twice. Most days, we don’t have water or electricity.”

Ramcharan’s son, Kapil, said he voted for the first time yesterday.

“I could have voted in 2014, but I chose not to because I did not believe it would affect me or my life.

“Seeing how things have changed in the past five years and hearing the scary things that parties are selling during their election manifestos made me change my mind.

“I knew I had to vote, at least for a chance of a better future.”

Voting also went smoothly in Hillcrest, Kloof and Pinetown.

By midday, about 400 people had voted at Kloof Methodist Church.

Shortly after casting her vote, Sarah Whitfield said the process was “a breeze”.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect but it was definitely an easy experience. The people in the queue were so friendly.

“It was quick, and now we get to relax and enjoy our midweek public holiday,” she said.

