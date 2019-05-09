Esther Mahlangu, a contemporary South African artist, has her thumb ink-marked before casting her vote at KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

DURBAN - Several companies offered incentives to South Africans who exercised their democratic right and voted in yesterday’s elections. At Nando’s, customers needed to just show their voter’s thumb to get ¼ chicken, chips and roll for only R25.

The offer was limited to 300 meals per restaurant.

Galito’s was yesterday selling a ¼ chicken and a roll for R25 to celebrate the general elections and 25 years of democracy. Galito’s Election Day Deal was valid for yesterday only, while the Nando’s special continues today.

Wimpy and Mike’s Kitchen also gave free coffee for showing a marked thumb; Mike’s Kitchen’s offer was subject to buying a meal.

On the other hand, Uber was offering R50 off fares to and from voting stations, on condition that the passenger used the right discount code.

Getting discounted Uber trips required users to open the Uber app and add the VOTESA19 promo code before completing the booking as usual.

The code was valid until 9pm yesterday to voters in Joburg, Pretoria, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Durban.

At Checkers, the supermarket promised a R15 “Voters’ boerewors roll” for voting efforts.

THE MERCURY