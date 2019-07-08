Durban - WELL-trained volunteers, sourced from communities, will be deployed to 3000 schools in KwaZulu-Natal as part of an interdisciplinary approach by the government to combat the scourge of school violence. A month after being appointed KZN Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu has hit the ground running by formulating an ambitious school security plan after numerous reports of violence in schools.

The plan includes the deployment of trained volunteers and the fencing of the province’s schools.

The programme, which will also be used to tackle the growing unemployment crisis, has already seen hundreds of volunteers provided with security skills by the Department of Community Safety and Liaison.





Mshengu’s plan has received the backing of the provincial government after he presented it to the cabinet recently.

School violence has been on the increase in KZN, with teachers and pupils identified as both victims and perpetrators of violence, sometimes with tragic consequences.

Outlining his plan to The Mercury, Mshengu said the department would implement several intervention measures to ensure that “schools are safe and secure”.

At the top of the department’s priorities, said Mshengu, was to ensure that all schools were properly fenced so that entrance and exit points were visible.

“We’re also working with the Department of Community Safety and Liaison on this plan. They have a programme where they have recruited young people they call community safety volunteers,” said Mshengu.

According to Mshengu, the volunteers have been properly trained on security issues, including the fight against drugs and the detection of crime before it happens.

Mshengu said more than 3000 schools in the province did not have security personnel at the gates.

“We’ll be using the volunteers who have been recruited through the programme, because they’re rooted in the communities where they come from and will be in a position to contribute effectively to keep schools safe,” he said.

Mshengu said the primary objective was to increase the number of recruits so that schools had a well-trained contingent of people who would be manning the gates.

“Our view is that these things that are happening in our schools are actually the problem of communities. It’s just unfortunate that our schools become easy targets for those with evil intentions,” he said.

Mshengu also said they were looking to establish school-based committees to bring the community on board in the fight for safer schools.

“We’ll be establishing what we call a safe school committee. The committee will be inclusive of parents, pupils and other stakeholders in and around communities so that they also take full responsibility for the safety of their schools.

“We build a school and it gets vandalised by the community; we fence the school, and the fencing gets stolen by the community so we have a problem of vandalism that we need to deal with. The establishment of these committees is to ensure that the community takes charge of the safety and well-being of their own schools,” he said.

Mshengu warned that implementation was key to the success of the initiative, adding that “putting someone at the gate of the school is not a panacea for all the challenges”.

“We’ll need a comprehensive strategy to wage a successful fight against violence. This is just one area of a number of different mechanisms that we want to deploy in our schools,” he said.

The KZN spokesperson for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Kwanele Ncalane, said they had decided to partner with the Department of Education and the SAPS to tackle violence in schools.

He said they would develop an “adopt-a-school approach” as one of the ways to tackle school violence.

“The volunteers will be able to assist us in identifying problematic schools. We will then focus on those schools,” he said.

Stacey Jacobs, a researcher at Equal Education, said that while infrastructure on its own would not solve the issue of school violence, it was imperative that all schools, especially those in areas with high levels of violence, were equipped with the necessary infrastructure, including safe and secure fences, alarm systems and intercom systems.

Johan Burger of the Institute for Security Studies said there were a lot of important steps to be considered for the MEC’s plan to work.

“The security guards must be properly trained and also must be registered with Psira (the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority). You wouldn’t want to put people at school gates if they aren’t registered or don’t meet the range of requirements set by Psira.

“You also need to consider if those guards will be armed or not. The pupils must not feel like they are in prison with guards walking around with guns,” he said.

The Mercury