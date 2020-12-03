SAHRC takes the cries of PMB residents over alleged landfill site hazards to court

Durban - For at least a decade, the Msunduzi Municipality has allegedly flagrantly disregarded national and international environmental laws in its management of the New England Road dump site, violating constitutional rights and negatively impacting citizens’ health. This is according to the court papers filed by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in an urgent application it has brought against the municipality in the Pietermartizburg High Court. It is seeking a declaratory order to confirm that the municipality has broken a raft of environmental laws, including the National Environmental Management Act, the Water Act and the Waste Act, and ignored repeated warning letters and compliance notices over the past 20 years. It is also seeking a structural interdict to force the municipality to provide an action plan, that must be overseen by the court and other stakeholders, such as local communities, to remedy the allegedly hazardous state of the dump, which includes concerns about ground water contamination, air pollution and fires. Residents have complained about the landfill site for several years and fires earlier this year led to some residents having to evacuate their homes due to the toxic smoke.

The SAHRC said in its court papers that it wanted to ensure the municipality “respects protects, promotes and fulfils” citizens’ human rights including the right to a healthy environment.

SAHRC part-time commissioner Jonas Sibanyoni said in the application that it had instituted the bid in its own interest and in the interests of the public.

Sibanyoni submitted that the municipality’s operation of the dump “violates several constitutional rights” enshrined in section 24 of the Constitution.

Sibanyoni highlighted the environmental law violations allegedly committed by the municipality which were followed by repeated warning letters and compliance notices issued by the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and Tourism (Edtea) department dating back to 2001.

He alleged that the municipality had not complied with these notices apart from a period between mid 2015 and mid 2017, when Edtea acknowledged in writing that there had been “improvement in the management of the dump” before it regressed.

An audit report by environmental health specialist Ian Felton in March 2015 found that the municipality had contravened several sections of the Waste Act and the National Environmental Management Act.

Another audit requested by Edtea in October 2017 to assess the municipality compliance with the laws and its license to operate the dump, found that the municipality had again failed to comply with a substantial number of conditions of its license.

“According to the facility, all stormwater from the site flows into the Blackburowspruit, which can indicate that contaminated stormwater could flow into the river,” the audit report said.

“Waste disposal and recycling activities continued to be undertaken in an uncontrolled manner in unauthorised areas; leachate from the workface had entered the receiving environment, there were holes in the fences facilitating unauthorised access, the workface was not adequately covered or compacted and remained as a fire hazard; there was limited control of access on the workface and there was a mixing of domestic and garden waste.”

Sibanyoni said the municipality’s non-compliance had since persisted, despite the fact that Edtea had issued a compliance notice and opened a criminal case against it last August. The criminal case related to its non-compliance with its license conditions and alleged violations of environmental laws.

groundWork waste campaigner Musa Chamane said the organisation was pleased that the SAHRC had heard the cries of the people of Pietermaritzburg.

“We have been raising the issue of the landfill site for the past 15 years. Let’s hope it is going to wake up the municipality,” Chamane said.

Asked whether the city would be opposing the application, Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said it was “still investigating the matter”.

Mercury