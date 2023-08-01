Sailors to compete in Laser Nationals in Durban next week

The event organisers said that three days of highly competitive sailing would take place for the one class dinghy design.

“The ILCA, or Laser, is one of the Olympic Sailing Classes, with only one sailor and one sail on board. Three classes of Lasers will be launching from the Point Yacht Club’s beach site, the ILCA 7 or Standard Laser, the ILCA 6 or Radial Laser and the ILCA 4 which is the smaller 4.7 Laser mostly sailed by upcoming youth sailors.”

They added that there is a strong contingent at young sailors at the Nationals this year.

“Henley Midmar and Zululand Yacht Clubs are contributing to these numbers. The majority of the fleet will be travelling down from the Vaal Dam, joining top-class sailors from around the country who have entered.”