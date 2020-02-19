Salga urges municipalities to work together to improve ways to collect revenue









File photo: Pixabay Durban - The SA Local Government Association (Salga) wants municipalities to work together to take stringent measures in order to recover money owed by residents and government departments for services. Salga urged local and district municipalities to co-operate to improve the collection rate from residents for the use of electricity and water. Salga’s provincial executive officer, Sabelo Gwala, told The Mercury that municipalities were owed billions of rand by consumers which was compromising service delivery, as some municipalities could not deliver on their mandates due to huge debt. Last week, Salga held a meeting in Durban where they outlined some of the challenges municipalities face. “We have a situation that most municipalities do not have prepaid meters for water, with many people not paying for water but they are paying for electricity, for example.

“What we have suggested is that in that case, the district municipality can approach the local municipality to ask it to cut the electricity supply until the outstanding water bill has been settled,” Gwala said.

“Similarly, if the residents have not been paying their rates the local municipality can go to the district and request it to cut the water supply to the resident, until their rates bill is paid up.

“What we want is for there to be strong co-operation between the local and district municipalities, both these entities should see the customer as one. We have instances where people have houses in two cities but they are paying for services only in one city, but not the other.”

Gwala said the key to encouraging residents to pay, was forcing government departments that are among the biggest debtors to pay their bills.

He said their department of finance was working on proposals that could address the legal and technical challenges to allow municipalities to align services with debt-collections.

Meanwhile, three district municipalities admitted that they were struggling to supply water to their residents, and that the service was supplied at a loss because some residents don’t pay.

The uMgungundlovu District has said it is facing a huge backlog and is owed nearly R500million by residents; the Ugu District, which is facing a possible uprising by residents at the end of the month over its inability to supply water, also said it was owed R500m by residents.

The uThukela District Municipality faces a similar situation.

Gwala said nationally, consumers owed municipalities a staggering R162.9billion, while the government accounts for 6.1% or R10bn of the total outstanding municipal debt.

The largest component of this debt relates to households, and represents 73.9% or R120.3bn.

The collection rate for debtors in KZN is 66%, meaning that for every rand billed only 66 cents is collected.

The Mercury