Sama challenges ‘forced isolation’ decision

Durban - The South African Medical Association (Sama) is challenging the Limpopo Health Department over its decision to keep two young doctors who tested positive for Covid-19 in “forced isolation” at the Modimolle MDR-TB Hospital. It accused the department of not following World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols, and said it was providing the doctors with legal assistance and engaging with Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize to intervene for their release. In an open letter, Sama chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee, appealed to Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to rescind the court order that the Health Department had obtained to force the doctors into quarantine, and to allow them to self-isolate at home. Ramathuba’s spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha, said they would not be commenting on the matter and referred questions to the head of the Health Department, Dr Thokozani Mhlongo, who said Limpopo had taken a “uniform” approach to quarantining anybody who tested positive for the virus, as it was not possible to monitor self-isolation. “The department took the decision because it wanted to flatten the curve quickly and prevent its limited health resources from being overburdened,” said Mhlongo.

She said 20 people had tested positive for the virus in the province, and that the MEC had nothing to do with the quarantining of the doctors and two nurses. She said the department was forced to get a court order because the doctors had advised they would not move without one.

“The national guidelines are out there. Limpopo had initially said people should self-isolate. But later on we picked up that people of a high status did not isolate. They were moving around and mixing with people. We decided the best way was to quarantine people,” Mhlongo said.

Coetzee said the doctors, who live in Limpopo and work at Mmametlhake Hospital in Mpumalanga, had tested positive for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bela Bela on March 29.

She said the doctors had in their own words been in strict isolation at their homes since testing positive.

In the letter, Coetzee said that Emergency Medical Services personnel from the Health Department had visited the doctors on March30 and performed physical checks, which found they were “within range” medically.

“At no point did the personnel advise the doctors that their self-isolation was unsatisfactory. But the next day they returned and informed them that they had to be moved to Modimolle MDR-TB hospital, which the doctors resisted.

“Their resistance to a proposed relocation is based on two pillars: firstly, they believe - as do we - that the strict self-isolation approach is, for now, the most effective course of action for them to follow, and, secondly, that moving them would place them in an environment that may, in fact, further aggravate their conditions while they are still clinically stable,” Coetzee wrote.

She said the Health Department then obtained a court order to have them moved to the hospital.

“The resulting court action you embarked on to force these doctors into a provincial facility, and the manner in which these doctors have been treated, is most unsettling,” she said.

She claimed in the letter that the doctors had alleged they had been “informed that the spread of Covid-19 in Limpopo was not due to local spread, and that all cases were by people of high socio-economic status who had travelled outside the province. That they brought the virus to the people of Limpopo.”

She said the doctors alleged that they had been told that they should have stayed where they were at the time, despite their explanation that they worked in Mpumalanga and lived in Limpopo.

“They were further told that they could self-isolate anywhere they wanted, just not in Limpopo,” Coetzee wrote.

She said that to suggest the virus was linked to socio-economic status was “misleading and ignores the vast body of available evidence, which indicates quite clearly, that it is indiscriminate in whom it infects.

“The approach to the two doctors - who put their lives at risk at this time to care for others - also stigmatises the disease, by implying the relevant, widely endorsed and proven method of self-isolation is inappropriate. The message is that despite the worldwide acceptance of the practice, self-isolation is not viable in Limpopo,” she said.

She added that the approach to the doctors had been “heavy handed, unfair and contrary to the provisions that the national government has stipulated”, and said it would have unintended consequences.

“Given the iron-fisted manner in which these doctors have been treated, would it come as a surprise if other doctors either refuse to be tested, or, worse, refuse to disclose their status? Doctors may seek other ways not to work, such as taking two weeks’ leave of absence instead of reporting for duty,” Coetzee said.

“Given the severe shortage of medical personnel, this would cripple efforts to deal effectively with the pandemic.”

Coetzee told The Mercury they had a problem with the forced quarantine as it was a violation of their human rights, not in line with WHO protocols and meant they were using health facilities that could be required by sick patients.

Mkhize’s spokesperson, Popo Maja, said last night that he was not in a position to comment as the minister was still consulting on the issue.

The Mercury