Sama condemns violent protest action by Nehawu members

Durban - The SA Medical Association (Sama) says while it sympathises with the plight of public service workers and respects their right to protest, it condemns reports of arson, intimidation and blockages of healthcare facilities that ensued from March 6. Sama chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said the association had received reports of these blockages at facilities in several provinces including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, preventing access of its members and the public to the hospital facilities.

“The lack of ethical leadership by Nehawu members actively engaging in the protest is of concern. Sama believes that protests can be carried out effectively and safely while equally, not putting the lives of healthcare professionals and the public at risk. There is no place for intimidation, violence and arson of any kind, at any facility, let alone a healthcare facility,” he said. Mzukwa said healthcare facilities were not places where protest action should take place, instead these are institutions for quality care to the country’s most vulnerable – the patients. “Sama attributes this protest, and all the resultant effects on the government for its lack of recognition of the critical importance of the public healthcare system, its lack of focus on capacitating an already dwindling healthcare workforce and the lack of remuneration progression despite the rising costs of living in this country reflects the poverty in thought and care by government in all its structures towards healthcare workers,” he said.

He said Sama members faced many challenges and now had to deal with striking staff. “It is demoralising and disparaging for our members to be working in perilous conditions from the poor infrastructure, the lack of medical supplies and the rapidly escalating shortage of staff at these facilities, to the failed promises of remuneration and incentives. “This, especially following a health pandemic where healthcare workers across the country valiantly led its people through tumultuous, violent waters; losing their own lives, the lives of their colleagues and their loved ones along the way,” he said.