SANBS encourages the public to save lives by donating blood

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has invited all South Africans to celebrate World Blood Donor Day on June 14 by donating blood as an act of service.

SANBS said World Blood Donor Day is a global event established by the World Health Organization to raise awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts.

The organisation said this year SANBS highlights the essential contribution blood donors make to keeping people and communities healthy. It also serves as a call to action to more people to contribute to saving lives by donating blood regularly.

“Each year, thousands of South Africans require blood transfusions during medical procedures, emergencies, and for ongoing medical conditions. World Blood Donor Day stands as a beacon of hope and unity, reminding us of the profound impact that individual generosity can have on the health and vitality of our society. We see this day not just as an occasion to celebrate, but as a powerful call to action. It urges us all to step forward, to give something of ourselves, and to become part of a life-saving network of heroes who fuel the pulse of our nation," said Thandi Mosupye, SANBS senior manager.