Durban businesswoman, Sandra Munsamy, was found late last year after she was kidnapped while driving home on the M13 last year. Durban - Two of the four men accused of abducting Durban businesswoman, Sandra Munsamy, claimed that they had been not allowed to shower or exercise in prison. The four accused made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday. The matter was adjourned until February 25 however, the state has to hand over documents to the defense by next week. Speaking via their defense, Mxolisi Nxasana, the men claimed that since moving to the Embongweni C-Max in Kokstad they have not been allowed to shower or exercise. Nxasana further asked Magistrate Anand Maharaj to request that officials allow them access to showers and the gym. Maharaj said he did not have the jurisdiction to make such applications as the men were moved to the maximum security prison in Kokstad, however he could if they had been remanded to Westville prison. Maharaj told Nxasana to inform the Department of Correctional Services as they had taken a decision to move the men to Kokstad.

Nxasana further abandoned his application asking for reasons why the accused were moved to Kokstad from Westville.

The accused were moved to Kokstad earlier this month.

The men, aged between 30 and 34 have been charged for kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder.

They were arrested in November last year after Munsamy was kidnapped.

She was found six months later, in a house in Gauteng. Although she showed no physical bruises, Munsamy was found chained in the house.

The Westville mother of two, headed up the financial division of the Crossmoor Transport plant.

