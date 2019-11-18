Durban - The four men accused of kidnapping Durban businesswoman, Sandra Munsamy, have chosen not to apply for bail at this stage.
The men made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Monday. Magistrate Anand Maharaj remanded the case until January 20, 2020 for further investigation. The men will remain in custody.
The media have been ordered not to publish photographs of the accused, nor can their names be released as yet.
The four face charges of kidnapping, extortion, attempted murder and entering and remaining in the country without a valid permit. Charges of attempted murder have also been added to the charge sheet.
The Westville mother of two and financial manager at Crossmoor Transport Plant was found almost six months after she was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road in Pinetown.