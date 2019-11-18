Sandra Munsamy kidnap accused dodge bail application









Sandra Munsamy Durban - The four men accused of kidnapping Durban businesswoman, Sandra Munsamy, have chosen not to apply for bail at this stage. The men made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Monday. Magistrate Anand Maharaj remanded the case until January 20, 2020 for further investigation. The men will remain in custody. The media have been ordered not to publish photographs of the accused, nor can their names be released as yet. The four face charges of kidnapping, extortion, attempted murder and entering and remaining in the country without a valid permit. Charges of attempted murder have also been added to the charge sheet. The Westville mother of two and financial manager at Crossmoor Transport Plant was found almost six months after she was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road in Pinetown.





Munsamy was rescued unharmed from a luxury house two weeks ago.

Sources who made the rescue told The Mercury that Munsamy was found chained in one of the bedrooms in the four-bedroom house the kidnappers rented in eMalahleni (Witbank) in Mpumalanga.

She was held for a ransom of R140 million.

The Hawks, Crime Intelligence units and the SAPS made the breakthrough in the case after one of the suspects was arrested on an unrelated crime.

The men are due back in court in January next year.

At the weekend, the Sunday Tribune reported that Munsamy's brother said the family was relieved that she had been rescued. The family has since shunned claims that Munsamy had been kidnapped due to dodgy business deals.

The Mercury