Sandu calls for government, SANDF leadership to prioritise safety of troops deployed in DRC

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) called on the South African government and the SANDF leadership to prioritise the safety and well-being of troops deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This comes after two SANDF soldiers were killed on Wednesday and three others injured when a mortar bomb landed inside one of the South African Contingent military bases in the DRC.

SANDF said the soldiers were deployed to support and assist the government of DRC in its effort to bring peace, security and stability in that region. IOL reported on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of 2 900 soldiers to the eastern DRC as part of the SADC mission. The union extended its condolences to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the fallen soldiers following the attack.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the fallen soldiers during this incredibly difficult time. We recognize and honour the ultimate sacrifice made by these courageous individuals in service to our nation and in support of peace and stability efforts in the DRC,” said national secretary of Sandu Advocate Pikkie Greeff. Greeff said the attack serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers faced by our soldiers deployed in conflict zones. “Sandu acknowledges the high level of training and readiness of our troops, which is of utmost importance in such challenging environments. However, it is also evident that additional support and resources are needed to ensure the safety and security of our deployed members,” he said.

He said the training of our soldiers is of a very high rating, and troop preparedness and readiness are also very high. Greeff said some experts have expressed concern that this deployment needs more support in terms of cover, such as firepower from the air for South Africa’s deployed members. It is very clear that this would be a great deterrent to future attacks, he said.

“We call upon the South African government and the SANDF leadership to prioritise the safety and well-being of our troops deployed in the DRC. Comprehensive investigations into the recent attack must be conducted to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future,” said Greeff. He said the union would continue to closely monitor developments in the DRC and provide support to affected personnel and their families. “As an organisation representing the interests of SANDF members, Sandu remains committed to advocating for the welfare, rights, and safety of our soldiers.”