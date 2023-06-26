Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal food security programme has launched the Sandwich-A-Day initiative to address food insecurity. The initiative aims to provide 1000 sandwiches per campus per day, with the exception of the Medical School campus, which will receive 500 sandwiches due to its size, for the duration of the June examinations.

The programme was initiated by the Student Representative Council (SRC) and is supported by the HIV and Aids programme and UKZN Foundation. The SRC prepares, packages and distributes the sandwiches to the students with the assistance of ad-hoc committees, clubs and societies. Wandile Majozi, SRC president, said that with a large number of students relying on financial aid and those not funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the programme aims to ease the stress of hunger.

‘’Through the initiative, we are nourishing not only the bodies but also the spirits of our students. We believe that by providing a simple sandwich each day, we can also foster a sense of community on our campuses,’’ he said. Amith Ramballie, manager of the HIV and Aids Programme and Disability Support Unit, said that as a unit they knew that the effects of inflation and the state of the economy had a big impact on students. “The HIV and Aids Programme has set aside some of its cost savings for this year to support the Sandwich-A-Day initiative.”