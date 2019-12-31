SANParks wishes injured cyclist 'a speedy recovery'









Durban - South African National Parks (SANParks) wished SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini a speedy recovery following his surgery and confirmed that the matter was under a full independent investigation. Dlamini’s arm was broken during his arrest by Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers last week for failing to pay the conservation fee and for not producing proof of activity permits when requested. SANParks acting head of communications Rey Thakhuli said SANParks would like to place it on record that the matter was under a full, independent investigation by McRoberts Attorneys. Thakhuli, the matter was now subjudicae following the announcement by Dlamini that he has appointed legal representation. “Media interactions will be limited to allow the process to unfold without any hindrance that could undermine due process,” he said.

SANParks wished Dlamini a speedy recovery following a successful medical procedure this morning.

According to reports, SANParks has officially suspended the five rangers involved in the altercation that led Dlamini breaking his arm.

"We can confirm that the five rangers that were involved in an altercation with Nic Dlamini have now been suspended after they submitted their representations.

"We found it necessary to suspend them and the necessary process will now unfold in terms of them being interviewed by the independent investigator that has been appointed and they will also be given an opportunity to appeal the suspensions," said Thakhuli.

The cyclist, who was in training for the Tour de France and the 2020 Summer Olympics, posted an update today on Facebook following his surgery on Saturday.

“My first step was to undergo surgery and I am told that this went well, but the surgeon is unable to make a prognosis at this early stage,” said Dlamini.

He said he was unable to indicate when he would be back on a bike.

“My surgeon and the care team will be liaising with the NTT team doctor to establish this. For now, I need to receive expert care and physio at the hospital or rest at home,” said Dlamini.

The 24-year-old said he would be represented by international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright who currently dealing with Caster Semenya’s case against World Athletics formerly known as the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Dlamini said he was thankful for all the support he had received.

“I am overwhelmed by the support offered by everyone at home and around the world, especially from the world of cycling. This has been an extremely upsetting experience and your support means a lot to me,” he said.

The Mercury