Durban - South African National Parks (SANParks) wished SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini a speedy recovery following his surgery and confirmed that the matter was under a full independent investigation.
Dlamini’s arm was broken during his arrest by Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers last week for failing to pay the conservation fee and for not producing proof of activity permits when requested.
SANParks acting head of communications Rey Thakhuli said SANParks would like to place it on record that the matter was under a full, independent investigation by McRoberts Attorneys.
Thakhuli, the matter was now subjudicae following the announcement by Dlamini that he has appointed legal representation.
“Media interactions will be limited to allow the process to unfold without any hindrance that could undermine due process,” he said.