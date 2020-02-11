Durban - Toll tariffs on national roads will be adjusted on March 1. This is according to South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral).
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sanral said the Minister of Transport approved the 2020 toll tariffs as per Sanral's recommendations.
The adjustments were gazetted on February 7.
The adjustments are made on an annual basis in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as obtained from Stats SA. The CPI percentage that was applied to determine the March 2020 tariff adjustment is 4,31%.
Sanral communications general manager, Vusi Mona, said they use the inflation rate as a guide so that, the toll tariffs remain the same in real terms, meaning there is effectively no increase to the rate from when the initial toll tariff that was implemented.