Sanral assists cops after motorist is hijacked at Limpopo toll plaza

Sanral said in a statement on Saturday that it strongly condemns all criminal activity on the road network.

Durban - The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) says it is working with the police to shed light on a recent hijacking at a toll plaza.

It said a video clip of the incident has been circulating on social media platforms. According to reports, the incident took place at the Nyl toll plaza in Limpopo.

Sanral said all its toll plazas are under 24-hour security camera surveillance and it will share all information at its disposal with the police to aid the investigation.

“While we can reduce the motivation to commit crime by increasing our security measures at toll plazas, we cannot police someone’s intention to commit a crime. We therefore appeal to road users to always be vigilant and aware of threats to their security in any location,” said Vusi Mona, Sanral general manager for communications and marketing.

Sanral said that its camera network countrywide has assisted police in their investigations and securing convictions of criminals on numerous occasions, and the agency will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to create safer spaces for all road users.