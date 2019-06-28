Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Durban - THE KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) branch of the SA Taxi Association (Santaco) has denied that the driver who allegedly raped and impregnated a school girl is a transport provider. The KZN Scholar Transport leadership met yesterday at Bridge City Mall (Greater North Regional office) in KwaMashu with the eManzimtoti leadership to attend to the matter.

The incident saw the MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, calling for a background check of all scholar transport drivers to ensure child safety.

According to the department, the girl told her family that she had been repeatedly raped by a scholar transport driver, who also impregnated her.

The department said that the girl told family members that “uMalume” - a term commonly used for scholar transport drivers - took her to his home and raped her on more than one occasion.

Amanzimtoti regional chairperson Bonga Mseleku said that these allegations were putting the scholar transport driver’s reputation into disrepute.

Mseleku said that after hearing about the incident, they followed up and discovered that the alleged pupil was not part of the group being transported under scholar transport.

He added that the suspect was also not a member of scholar transport.

“We are very much against the raping of learners. This is really worrying for the association because this is making our name look bad.

“Even the parents are calling us and complaining, but we want to assure everyone that we are clean,” said Mseleku.

A relative of the victim told The Mercury yesterday that the association must stop being in denial.

“The uMalume was dropping off another pupil in the primary school in front of my gate. I was the one who requested him to transport the child and drop her off on the main road,” said the relative.

He said the rape ordeal had left the victim traumatised.

“She has been crying all the time and she is worried. It’s really not okay for her to be attending court. She will go back to school at the beginning of the second term and we hope that the social workers will be able to assist her as she feels embarrassed,” the relative said.

The KZN chapter of the #TheTotalShutdown Movement welcomed the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

The convener of the movement, Beverley Motlhabani, said the new MEC was on the right track.

“As a country, we need to screen everyone who works with children from uMalume to the teachers in the classroom because sex pests, especially child molesters, tend to position themselves in spaces where they will have easy access to their victims,” she said.

She said what happened to the child was devastating.

“I can only imagine what the family is going through because they put this child’s life in the hands of her abuser,” Motlhabani said.

The Mercury