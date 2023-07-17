Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Santaco says industry is ready for demand ahead of schools reopening

Minibus taxis parked in a row at the side of a road in Durban.

Long-distance taxis have been busy all weekend building up to the reopening of schools this week, something which the South African Taxi Council in KZN is ready for. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - As schools get ready for reopening this week, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal has declared its readiness to deal with the high number of commuters.

This week thousands of pupils are expected to go back to school. The industry noted an increase in volume from Sunday as pupils returned from the winter holidays to begin their next quarter of the school calendar.

Santaco KZN spokesperson Sifiso Shangase said they had prepared for the commuter demand and had ensured that both drivers and vehicles were in good condition to cope with the commuter demand.

“Throughout the weekend we noted a peak in commuter numbers from across KZN which signalled that schools are about to reopen, and for our part we have done everything to ensure that everything goes smoothly,” said Shangase.

The spokesperson also indicated that Santaco were working with traffic officials to ensure that drivers were complying.

More on this

“Thankfully we have a structure called Hlokomela which is there to ensure that our taxis comply with safety rules governing public transportation,” Shangase added.

On Monday the long-distance taxi rank at Durban Station was a hive of activity as passengers were going to different parts of KZN.

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

SantacoDurbanKwaZulu-NatalschoolsTaxisBasic EducationHigher EducationRoad safety

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe