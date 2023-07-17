Durban - As schools get ready for reopening this week, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal has declared its readiness to deal with the high number of commuters.
This week thousands of pupils are expected to go back to school. The industry noted an increase in volume from Sunday as pupils returned from the winter holidays to begin their next quarter of the school calendar.
Santaco KZN spokesperson Sifiso Shangase said they had prepared for the commuter demand and had ensured that both drivers and vehicles were in good condition to cope with the commuter demand.
“Throughout the weekend we noted a peak in commuter numbers from across KZN which signalled that schools are about to reopen, and for our part we have done everything to ensure that everything goes smoothly,” said Shangase.
The spokesperson also indicated that Santaco were working with traffic officials to ensure that drivers were complying.
“Thankfully we have a structure called Hlokomela which is there to ensure that our taxis comply with safety rules governing public transportation,” Shangase added.
On Monday the long-distance taxi rank at Durban Station was a hive of activity as passengers were going to different parts of KZN.