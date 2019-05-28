File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The newly formed police union, the South African Police and Allied Workers Union (Sapawu), has vowed to continue the fight for a fair and equal promotion process within the SAPS. In March, its members raised alarm at the promotion process undertaken by the SAPS to promote officers from specialised police units before those based at station level.

At least 44 police officers were arrested after they marched to the provincial SAPS headquarters to hand over a memorandum of understanding to the management.

The members had initially marched from King Dinuzulu Park to the City Hall hoping that a senior police official was going to accept their list of demands.

However, after waiting for more than an hour, they marched to the police head office in Bram Fischer Street.

After almost two hours of waiting, union members were called into a boardroom and apprehended. It is alleged that their hands were bound with cable ties and their cellphones were confiscated.

The union’s Sithembiso Buthelezi said Sapawu had since opened a case of kidnapping, robbery and intimidation against KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“Police management and the minister are trying to make it look like we are running a rogue union. All we are asking is that they use a fair process that gives all officers an equal opportunity to climb the ranks,” he said.

Buthelezi said that at least 11 police officials had since been fired without the necessary processes being followed.

“Now we are sitting with families who have to find other ways to put food on the table,” he said.

He said the charges levelled against the officers held no ground as they were given a permit to stage the march.

He claimed that they had not had any follow-up meetings with Mkhwanazi since the march.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said disciplinary action had been taken against more than 40 police officers

“Approximately half of the group worked at provincial units or stations while the other half are attached to national units. Following the discussions, three members were summarily dismissed, 21 face disciplinary action at provincial level and 20 face disciplinary action at their respective units at national level,” he said.

He added that the members were facing charges in terms of the Gatherings Act, the Road Traffic Act, SAPS disciplinary regulations and municipal by-laws.

Naicker also warned that SAPS management would not tolerate being held to ransom through unprotected industrial action.

“We have tried and tested channels within the SAPS for members to air their grievances,” he said.

