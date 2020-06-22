SAPS confirm taxi violence link in Duffs Road drive-by shooting as second victim dies

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that a second man, wounded in a drive-by shooting on Monday, has succumbed to his injuries. Police have also confirmed that the apparent hit was taxi-related. On Monday, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said three men were seated in a white VW Golf 7 when they were approached by armed men who fired several shots at them. Mbele said the vehicle had been parked at a traffic intersection on the R102, near Duffs Road, at about 4.20pm. The driver died at the scene while the second man died a short while later. A third man is said to be recovering in hospital.

The recent spike in attacks has see an increase in security at most taxi ranks around the city.

There have been several taxi-related shootings since the beginning of the year.

In the last few days alone, there have been several attacks that claimed the lives of at least five taxi owners in the city.

A taxi boss died shortly after arriving at hospital following a shooting at the Waterloo Taxi Rank.

In a separate shooting, a member of the Umzinyathi Taxi Association was murdered in the Durban CBD while a third man was killed on the M7 near Malvern.

In Umzinto, a taxi owner was gunned down while in the New Germany area, a taxi boss was gunned down. A 69-year-old man was also shot dead at his home. He was affiliated to the Fynnland Taxi Association.

Police have confirmed ongoing investigations into all the murders. No arrests have been made as yet.

