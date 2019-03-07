File picture

DURBAN - The SAPS has been ordered to remove the latest version of its Firearm Permit System (FPS) and return all documents and diskettes related to the software to the IT supplier by the end of March. The order, which was granted on January 30 by the Pretoria High Court, instructed the SAPS and State Information Technology Agency (Sita) to hand over all necessary files within 60 days of the judgment.

This comes after the SAPS and Sita had been using the programme, from company Forensics Data Analysts (FDA), unlawfully for more than a year.

FDA, which is owned by former police officer-turned-businessman Keith Keating, provided the police with various services and computer programmes.

One of the programmes was the FPS, which allowed a firearm to be tracked whenever it was logged on to the system, store ballistic characteristics of firearms, log and track firearms issued to police officers and control the issuing of temporary permits to SAPS members.

However, when FDA was accused of bribing former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane to gain police contracts in 2017, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) instructed the police to stop paying FDA because of questions regarding the legality of contracts between the company and Sita.

The court said despite both parties’ attorneys advising them to continue paying FDA for use of the system, they stopped doing so. This led to FDA taking the SAPS and Sita to court.

The latest court order comes after the SAPS and Sita approached the courts in November last year to consider, before dealing with FDA’s entitlement to payments, whether the company was the owner to the copyright of the FPS system and whether it was entitled to any relief.

Both SAPS and FDA claimed copyright to the Firearm Permit System.

However, in his judgment, acting Judge J Swanepoel found that FDA held the copyright to the Firearm Permit System and Keating had a “clear right” to prevent the unauthorised use of it.

“This court cannot be seen to condone the State’s behaviour. It is unacceptable to simply use another person’s intellectual property without effecting payment to the owner of the copyright,” Judge Swanepoel said.

The court also instructed the SAPS to pay the costs of the two counsels who represented the FDA.

The judge ordered that the police reinstate the older version of the systems provided they reach an agreement with FDA on a market-related fee for its use.

“On the one hand, the harm for FDA is its copyright being infringed and not be paid licence fees. On the other hand, chaos could result as SAPS would not be able to fulfil its obligations to keep track of firearms in the country.

“However, the imperative that State entities should not be seen to be acting in a lawless fashion should be added to the equation,” the court said.

In the court documents, the SAPS and Sita said they anticipated significant negative operational effects as a result of using the older version.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said they would not be using FDA’s programmes, and that they had instituted contingency plans until they found an alternative programme.

Keating said the SAPS and Sita owed his company in excess of R70million for services rendered.

Advocate Reinard Michau SC, acting for FDA, said Sita’s application for leave to appeal against the judgment would be heard next Thursday.

