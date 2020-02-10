Durban - Police have made a breakthrough into investigations regarding the ongoing conflict within the local taxi industry. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said two men were arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation in Isaiah Ntshangase (Walter Gilbert) Road last week. He said police also seized 87 rounds of ammunition, three pistols and two rifles.

"The team proceeded to the parking lot of a business premises where a 25-year-old suspect was found in possession of firearms and ammunition. He was arrested for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Police proceeded into the business premises where two security guards were arrested for failing to safeguard their firearms. A 39-year-old man was also arrested at the same premises as he was sought for an attempted murder case committed in Montclair last year," Naicker said.

He said in September last year, a 37-year-old taxi owner was shot and wounded while at Kenyon Howden Road in Montclair.

"He was injured on his leg and was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder was opened at Montclair SAPS for further investigation. The firearms which were seized will be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes within the province. All four men are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday," Naicker said.