SAPS vehicle inspector jailed for taking bribe

A former police officer, Abram Mashila Mtsweni has been found guilty and sentenced by the Ermelo Regional Court for contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said that during 2015, Mtsweni was employed by the SAPS as an investigating officer, based at the Ermelo Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU).

“He was approached by a member of the public requesting him to assist with motor vehicle clearance,” said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala. “The accused demanded money from the complainant to do so. The member of the public allegedly paid an amount of R16 000.” However, the complainant did not receive the police clearance certificate.

“The member of the public reported the matter to SAPS for investigation. The matter was referred to the Hawks Middelburg-based serious corruption investigation (unit) for investigation. The investigation led to the arrest of the accused by the Hawks,” said Tshabalala.

Mtsweni was found guilty and sentenced by the Ermelo Regional Court this week. The former police officer was sentenced to five years direct imprisonment, with two years of the sentence suspended for a period of five years on condition that Mtsweni was not convicted of a similar crime during the period of suspension. Acting provincial Hawks head Brigadier Danie Hall welcomed the conviction and sentence. “The sentence will send out a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated amongst SAPS members who are employed to serve the public,” said Hall.