SAPS vow to intensify operations during the festive season









Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said operations to seize firearms had been intensified in the province Picture: SE-ANNE RALL Durban - More than 400 firearms were seized by KwaZulu-Natal police last month during a number of operations to eradicate illegal firearms in the province. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said operations to seize firearms had been intensified in the province since the launch of the Safer Festive Season Operation in October. Jula said the recovery of firearms had assisted police in solving a number of pending cases. Most of the firearms were seized in the Zululand, uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo (Richards Bay), uMzinyathi and iLembe districts. He said a total of 418 firearms and 2925 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“Twenty-two rifles, 86 shotguns, 293 pistols/revolvers and 17 homemade firearms were seized by police during November,” said Jula.

The commissioner said 80 suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In addition, Jula urged the families of firearm owners who had died to ensure that their firearms were handed over to the police.

He said possessing a firearm which was previously licensed to a person who was now dead was illegal, and anyone caught in possession of such a firearm would be prosecuted.

“We urge citizens in possession of such firearms to make use of the current amnesty period to surrender these firearms to police,” Jula said.

He said the six-month firearm amnesty, which runs from December1 to May 31, created an opportunity for members of the public to surrender illegally possessed or unwanted firearms, ammunition and/or firearm parts to the SAPS without fear of being prosecuted.

Jula said a person who surrenders a firearm during the period of amnesty would be required to complete and sign the necessary forms at the nearest police station, and should insist that a copy of the SAPS 548 amnesty form be provided.

“The objective of amnesty is to reduce the large pool of illegal and unwanted firearms, ammunition and/or firearm parts that are in circulation in the country,” he said.

