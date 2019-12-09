Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said operations to seize firearms had been intensified in the province since the launch of the Safer Festive Season Operation in October.
Jula said the recovery of firearms had assisted police in solving a number of pending cases.
Most of the firearms were seized in the Zululand, uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo (Richards Bay), uMzinyathi and iLembe districts.
He said a total of 418 firearms and 2925 rounds of ammunition were recovered.