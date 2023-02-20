SAPS wishes Special Task Force unit well at the 2023 UAE SWAT Challenge

Durban - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has extended well wishes to the organisation's elite Special Task Force unit, who will be participating in the UAE SWAT Challenge in Dubai. SAPS said the challenge started today (Monday) and will run until February 24, 2023.

“The competition aims to encourage bench-marking and test the world's elite units on their global tactical and weaponry ability and competence to respond to high-risk incidents,” said police. SAPS added that as many as 55 elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams are set to participate in the 4th edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge. Commenting on the statement on the SAPS Facebook page, users also offered their support.

A Facebook user said: “Best of luck to the Special Task Force go make our country proud gentlemen.” A fellow police officer said: “We wish you all the best good luck colleagues, we are proud of you. Make our Country Proud once you wear that Uniform you represent the Government. Bravo Bravo” Another user said: “Please deploy them around the country to bring back the respect and dignity of the police. Criminals don't fear the police in blue uniform. Especially, those criminals who hijacked buildings to sell drugs.

While another user asked what the task of the unit is. “We only see them when the president is moving or around but never fight crime. They are in transit everyday…They must always be available always this is not the army where you need CIC first. They only here for participation in challenges.” In response, the SAPS said the Special Task Force unit's mandate includes responding and providing operational support only to High-risk incidents, which include terrorism, hostage-related incidents and rescue missions, among other high-risk matters.