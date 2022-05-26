Sars employees demand 12% wage increase

DURBAN - THE National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has gone on a full-blown national strike demanding a wage increase from the SA Revenue Service (Sars). Despite unions meeting with Sars on Saturday, the strike went ahead as the parties reached a deadlock.

Ayanda Zulu, provincial secretary for Nehawu, said this was an indefinite strike and Sars employees would down tools until their demands were met. “We are demanding a 12% wage increase and we will not accept the 1.3% Sars is putting on the table,” said Zulu. Sars said the demands for an increase of CPI (consumer price index) plus 7% was simply not affordable.

“Like all government institutions, Sars is affected by the financial challenges facing the country, and as a result, in Sars’ funding allocation from National Treasury, no provision was made for salary increases. Through its own diligence in managing costs, and other initiatives, Sars is able to make some funds available towards employees,” said Sars. Sars said these funds were from some savings from the past financial year (2021/22) as well as projected savings from the current year (2022/23). In terms of these savings, it could offer its workers R430 million for a once-off payment and R70m as a salary adjustment. This amounts to a 1.39% salary increase and a 8.63% once-off payment.

The Public Servants Association, another union which is also striking, said it wanted to consider the offer and begin with the mandating process. However, it said the picketing would continue and should the offer be rejected by most of workers, the strike would continue. A Sars employee based at the Durban branch as an auditor, who wished to remain anonymous, said some of the non-monetary demands were related to the disciplinary and hiring processes.

