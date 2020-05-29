SA's water sector 'untransformed'

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said this week transformation in the water sector was still a pipe dream, characterised by an outdated water distribution system.

She said black farmers continued to be sidelined from obtaining water rights.

According to Sisulu, white-owned entities with large amounts of land control about 75% of all water rights, a situation which had stifled the progress of black farmers and other agricultural enterprises over the last two decades.

“The water sector is extremely untransformed and there is an uneven distribution of water. The nature of this problem is both historical and capital.

"Historical, because we were shoved away by the apartheid system to the driest and most arid parts of the world If you look at the former Bantustans, there is no water in those areas. This is why we had to build dams to make sure that we get the water there,” she said.