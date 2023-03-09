Sassa beneficiaries whose gold cards expire in March can collect new ones at Post Office branches from Monday

Durban – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank called on recipients with Sassa gold cards expiring in March 2023 to go and collect new cards at Post Office branches. A joint statement yesterday (Thursday) said cards may be collected at Post Office branches from Monday, March 13, 2023.

“Social grants recipients are urged to take note that only people with Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards expiring in March 2023 must come to collect new cards at the South African Post Office. Grants recipients carrying cards that are not expiring during March are discouraged from making attempts to collect new cards at the Post Office during this month,” said the statement. It said Sassa and Postbank would issue a public announcement regarding the dates and processes for the collection of Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards that expire in further months. “Grants recipients having Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards expiring in further months should not be concerned because they will continue to receive their social grants monies into those cards as they remain valid.”

The statement said Mondays and Tuesdays from next week would be dedicated to the issuance of the cards to the old-age grant recipients and disability grant recipients. “Wednesday to Saturday, starting from Wednesday 15 March 2023, will be dedicated to the collection of new Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards to recipients whose cards expire in March 2023 at any Post Offices branch nationwide by persons receiving Child Support Grants and persons receiving all other grants.” The statement said social grant recipients must bring along the following to any nearby Post Office branch to collect their new Sassa/Postbank Gold Cards:

A South African Identity Document The current SASSA/Postbank Gold Card that is expiring in March 2023 (03/2023). Post Office Branch Business Hours: Monday to Friday: 08H00 – 16H00 Saturday: 09H00 – 13H00 Sunday: Closed “Post Office branch staff will assist grant recipients to activate the new cards, select a new PIN and the cards will operate immediately to make withdrawals or any other type of transactions.” It said new Sassa/Postbank gold cards will only be issued at Post Offices to the person in whose name the expiring card has been issued.