Sassa KZN announces new dates for grant collections

Durban - Pensioners and disability grantees will be able to collect their monies on May 4. On Thursday, Sassa announced new dates for grant collections.

Meanwhile Sassa has announced that from May 2020 onwards Old Age Pension and Disability Grants will be paid on the third of every month or the first working day after this date - which means since May 3 falls on a Sunday, pensioners and disability grantees would be able to collect their monies on May 4 while other grant collections will take place from May 6.

The changes introduced to stagger payment of social grants has direct implication on payment dates for beneficiaries who collect their grants at cash pay points.

"Payment at cash paypoints will commence on May 7. Beneficiaries who collect their grants at cash pay points are advised that all dates communicated during their last payment will now shift forward by two days," said Zanoxolo Mpeta, acting KZN Sassa spokesperson.

"Money deposited into your account is safe and will not be taken back if not used. There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day we deposit it into your account," he added.