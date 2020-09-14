Sassa launches online portal to help with social grant applications

Durban – The South African Social Security Agency has launched an online application portal that will help applicants in applying for certain social grants online. Sassa's Sandy Godlwana said the testing system will run from today until September 25 and applications can be lodged via https://services.sassa.gov.za which is a secure website. She said after reviewing the system other grants will also be added to the portal. "This should be a relief to grant applicants as it will save them the inconvenience of standing in queues at Sassa offices in order to apply for their grants. “The added advantage is that the convenience of online applications eliminates the risk of being infected with the Covid-19 virus because there will be no need to gather at public places in order to apply," Godlwana said.

She said the remote self-service will be possible on a computer and smartphone.

"The turnaround time is 10 days, provided the applicant supplies all the stipulated documents such as identity documents of applicant and spouse as well as banking details among others," she said.

The services that will be available:

Applications for grants for foster child grant, older persons grant and child

Support grant

Online submission of the required supporting documentation linked to the application

Change of circumstances (payment method, banking details, address)

Status of application

Godlwana explained that to access this service, applicants needed to have an email address to sign up and to be able to log-in for further services.

“Feedback to applicants will be sent through SMS notification to applicants with no email addresses and an email response will be sent to applicants choosing to be contacted by email,” she said.

She added a receipt would be generated when the application was completed.

“It is important to note that required supporting documents to be attached must be certified. These documents should be certified by a commissioner of oaths,” she said.

