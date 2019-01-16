THE new Sassa card, left, and the old one. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Wednesday warned of a man advertising the sale of Sassa cards on Facebook.



"These stolen cards were immediately deactivated and are worthless so the public is warned not to be tempted to try and buy them as they are useless. No grants can be drawn from the stolen cards and anyone buying them stands to lose out and if caught may be charged with possession of stolen property," Sassa acting CEO, Abraham Mahlangu said.





Beneficiaries were reminded that its services are free and was also advised to refrain from sending their ID numbers, PIN numbers and Sassa card numbers to strangers as these are part of the scams to defraud them.





"Selling of Sassa cards is illegal and criminal! Beneficiaries are urged to report such incidents to the police or alert Sassa. Sassa officials will never ask for money to issue a Sassa card. Beneficiaries are reminded to keep their PINs secret and not to disclose their card and ID numbers at all," said Mahlangu.





Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said: " Beneficiaries of social grants need to be extra vigilant as there are many fraudsters who will target the innocent and vulnerable. Beneficiaries should call Sassa on 0800601011 whenever they are offered any service relating to social grants for money no matter how little the charge could be. Sassa is not involved in any other business except the payment of social grants."





The South African Post Office along with Sassa is currently working with the South African Police Service following leads that should result in the arrest of the "mastermind" behind the scam, he said.





- African News Agency (ANA)