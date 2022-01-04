SAWS issues severe thunderstorm warning over parts of KZN

DURBAN - The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 severe thunderstorm warning in the Midlands and the north-eastern parts of KZN accompanied by heavy downpours today. In a statement today, Saws said heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding of formal/informal settlements as well as low lying roads and bridges.

“Hail and strong winds which may lead to structural damage and excessive lightning which may lead to electrical surges and fire incidents are expected over the Midlands and over the north-eastern parts of KZN today,” said Saws. In Durban, hot and humid conditions were forecast for the morning, with partly cloudy conditions expected in the afternoon and showers and thundershowers expected tonight. For Pietermaritzburg, residents can expect showers and thundershowers in the afternoon and moving into the evening.

In northern KZN, Richards Bay was expected to have partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon and showers and thundershowers tonight, while Margate is expected to have showers and thundershowers in the evening. Impendle Local Municipality issued a severe thunderstorm warning to residents from 2pm to 11pm today. "Yelow(L2) warning: Severe thunderstoms 04/01/2022 14h00 to 23h00 - are expected over the Midlands and north-eastern parts of KZN accompanied by hail, heavy downpours, excessive lightening and damaging winds," warned the municipality.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on alert. The department said the weather warning issued by Saws comes at a time when Cogta is coordinating the provincial government's response to the recent rains that damaged several households across the province. MEC Hlomuka warned residents to exercise extreme caution especially those that reside in low lying areas.

"Flooding is a common occurrence following heavy rains, residents in low-lying areas or near river banks must be extra cautious. We're also encouraging drivers to be extra cautious and avoid crossing overflowing bridges, as this could result in their vehicles being washed away," he said. Cogta said response teams in the province are on high alert to deal with any potential incident. The MEC also called on parents to ensure that children are kept safe at all times during inclement weather conditions.